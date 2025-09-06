ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Price Performance

TTAN opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.11. ServiceTitan has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners V, L sold 52,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $5,728,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 648,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,340,173.94. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $51,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,503,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,364,242. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,546,850 shares of company stock valued at $164,753,189 over the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 148.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ServiceTitan by 1,388.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,100 shares in the last quarter.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.