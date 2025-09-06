Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sight Sciences from $3.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $193.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 64.23%.The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 23,637 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $98,093.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,986,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,845,813.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,160 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $38,197.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,558.57. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,365 shares of company stock worth $180,017 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. B Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.