Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of SNCY opened at $13.17 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $702.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,141.78. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,076 shares of company stock valued at $119,750. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,118,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after buying an additional 791,669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

