VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VFS

VinFast Auto Trading Up 0.3%

VFS stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.91. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21,843.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 28.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.