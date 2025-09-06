Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Acquires 609 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -165.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.