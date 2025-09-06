Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Insider Acquires A$1,050,000.00 in Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI – Get Free Report) insider Franklyn Brazil purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, with a total value of A$1,050,000.00.
Franklyn Brazil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Franklyn Brazil bought 25,000,000 shares of Aurelia Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$5,050,000.00.
Aurelia Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $380.60 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
About Aurelia Metals
Aurelia Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily produces gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It holds interests in the Peak Mine situated in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales; and the Dargues mine located in southern Tablelands in New South Wales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurelia Metals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Aurelia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurelia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.