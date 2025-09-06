Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Insider Acquires A$1,050,000.00 in Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI – Get Free Report) insider Franklyn Brazil purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, with a total value of A$1,050,000.00.

Franklyn Brazil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurelia Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Franklyn Brazil bought 25,000,000 shares of Aurelia Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$5,050,000.00.

Aurelia Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $380.60 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily produces gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It holds interests in the Peak Mine situated in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales; and the Dargues mine located in southern Tablelands in New South Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurelia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurelia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.