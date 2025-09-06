JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AI. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $15.58 on Thursday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.96.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $283,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,188.64. This represents a 52.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,162,768 shares of company stock valued at $50,525,604 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in C3.ai by 417.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

