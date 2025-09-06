Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $1,502,900.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,502,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 876,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,810,940.50. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 1st, Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,033,900.00.

NYSE:RSI opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.98 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

