Dig Howitt Sells 3,101 Shares of Cochlear (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Dig Howitt sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$301.60, for a total transaction of A$935,261.60.

Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Dig Howitt sold 849 shares of Cochlear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$300.01, for a total value of A$254,707.64.

On Thursday, August 21st, Dig Howitt sold 1,500 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$302.30, for a total value of A$453,450.00.

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

About Cochlear

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 12th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 73.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

