UBS Group Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised GitLab to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,143.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. GitLab has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,005. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356 over the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 9,968.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of GitLab by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.