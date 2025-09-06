Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.00 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

