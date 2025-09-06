Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DKS opened at $221.39 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.93.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

