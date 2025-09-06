Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,927.02. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Stock Up 1.6%

BC opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27 and a beta of 1.36. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.42%.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.