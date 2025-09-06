Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Whirlpool by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -135.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

