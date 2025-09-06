Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Ruth Ann Keene Sells 2,761 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $326.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $326.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

