Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 14,451 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 14,451 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $690,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 671,909 shares in the company, valued at $32,103,812.02. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 6th, Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12.

JFrog Stock Up 3.4%

FROG opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.07. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

