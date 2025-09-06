Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 14,451 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 14,451 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $690,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 671,909 shares in the company, valued at $32,103,812.02. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12.

JFrog Stock Up 3.4%

FROG opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.07. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

Read Our Latest Report on JFrog

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.