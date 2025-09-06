Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,360 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,153.33.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Price Performance

BAB stock opened at GBX 1,091 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,272.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 455.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 899.06.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 50.30 EPS for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock International Group will post 41.4298019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock International Group

In other news, insider David Mellors sold 156,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total value of £1,577,368.80. Also, insider David Lockwood sold 223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total transaction of £2,253,343.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,739 shares of company stock valued at $473,496,912. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.