Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 1,806,183 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,138,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

