Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Ainos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.25. Ainos has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

