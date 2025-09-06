Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 12 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 17.33.

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 10.83 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 9.01 and a 1 year high of GBX 27.98. The firm has a market cap of £158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.34, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.41.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 2,000,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 per share, with a total value of £240,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

