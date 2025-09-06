UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 360 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 to GBX 235 in a report on Friday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moonpig Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 291.80.
In other news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 87,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total transaction of £189,092.50. Also, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 51,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total value of £111,797.85. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
