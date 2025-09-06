AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASLE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerSale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

AerSale Trading Down 0.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerSale stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $402.45 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AerSale by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AerSale by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AerSale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

