ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,424.36. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,935,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,969,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 1,639,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,055.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 1,491,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,679,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

