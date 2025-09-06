Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4,438.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6%

O stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.