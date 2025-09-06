Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $289.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.57. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $156.77 and a one year high of $294.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

