Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $115.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

