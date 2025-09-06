OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,003 Global X Disruptive Materials ETF $DMAT

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ DMAT opened at $21.31 on Friday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -3,106.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,207.46%.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

