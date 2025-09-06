Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BILS stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.99 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.