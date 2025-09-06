Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $300.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $231.80 and last traded at $231.10, with a volume of 70779743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.99.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,204,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

