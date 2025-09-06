Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Board of Directors

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.19 on Friday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.56 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Upwork’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $25,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,532. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 19,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $263,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,355.68. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,187,556 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

