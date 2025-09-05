Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,257.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,226.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,122.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

