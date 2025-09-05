NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $22.74 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.54.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $594.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.49. The stock has a market cap of $537.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,616,595. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

