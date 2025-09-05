Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $63.23 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Kensico Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 196,500 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.7%

CRM opened at $244.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $566,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,665,957.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,827 shares of company stock valued at $16,342,398. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

