Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 9.8% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $539,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,257.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,226.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

