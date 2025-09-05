Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on August 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/13/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.