Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,461,000 after buying an additional 242,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 111.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 473,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,605,000 after buying an additional 249,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in ServiceNow by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $898.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $938.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

