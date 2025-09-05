Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,209.72. This represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

