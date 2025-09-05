Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 26,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,612,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,249,165,000 after buying an additional 1,066,374 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

