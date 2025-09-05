Night Owl Capital Management LLC Buys 3,475 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $350.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.63 and its 200-day moving average is $347.36. The stock has a market cap of $641.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.23 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

View Our Latest Report on V

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.