Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Visualize Group LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 18,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $2,986,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $898.50 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $938.99 and its 200-day moving average is $923.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

