185,293 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 185,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,000. Broadcom makes up 3.8% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $306.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

