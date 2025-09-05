Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $166,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.17.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $306.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.78 and a 200-day moving average of $236.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

