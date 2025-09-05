Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 4.7%

CRM stock opened at $244.32 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.62.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,665,957.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,827 shares of company stock worth $16,342,398. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.