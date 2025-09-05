Infusive Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $350.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.63 and a 200-day moving average of $347.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $641.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

