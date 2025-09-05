AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $91,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

