Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Booking worth $407,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 9.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 13.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,585.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,619.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,195.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,700.97 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.