Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,958 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $464.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.50. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

