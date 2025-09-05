DnB Asset Management AS Sells 3,170 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

