National Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 184.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $412.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.35. The stock has a market cap of $410.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.