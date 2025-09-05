CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.